Most Americans considering financial resolutions in the new year CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger discussed money goals and how they can be achieved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - According to a survey from Fidelity Investments, two-thirds of Americans are considering making financial resolutions during the new year.

To help with those changes, CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined the show.

She talked about what Americans are looking to change financially in the new year, common goals being set, and how those goals can be achieved.

For more on the money resolutions, be sure to listen to our full conversation.

