McColl Center's new Young Artist Studio Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The McColl Center is introducing its new ‘Young Artist Studio Series.’

The six-week series is designed for young artists ages 7-13 who want to delve into and master the basics of a specific medium.

Participants can choose from three exciting courses: printmaking, drawing & painting, and ceramic sculpture. Teaching artists will guide students through the fundamentals of their chosen medium; fostering creativity and encouraging exploration.

