Getting fit at MADabolic’s barbell-free gym The gym offers one-on-one training, but still fosters a sense of community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For those looking to get more physically fit this year, MADabolic is here to help.

With three locations in Charlotte, the gym is a barbell-free strength and conditioning facility.

Trying out exercises at MADabolic QC Life's Jorge Andres tried some of the exercises at MADabolic.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres visited MADabolic to learn more and try out a few of the exercises.

