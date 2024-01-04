Bringing romance stories to the Queen City with Trope Bookshop The all-romance novel shop runs out of a converted school bus and offers a vintage bookstore vibe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A mobile bookstore is bringing romance to the Queen City.

Katie Mitchell is the owner of Trope Bookshop, which is a bookstore on wheels, selling nothing but romance novels. Each of the books focus on female characters.

The store runs out of a converted school bus and offers a vintage bookstore vibe.

Trope is starting a book club in January called “Troop Trope.” The first meeting is Jan. 18 at Monday Night Brewing in South End. Meetings after that will be every second Thursday of the month.

For more about the store and the coming book club, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

Related: Charlotte author chronicles history of Fourth Ward in new book

Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.