Level up your LinkedIn

Use these simple fixes to sharpen your LinkedIn profile, tell your story and stand out in your professional network.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Amy George, founder of By George Communications, joined QC Life to share practical advice for leveling up your LinkedIn presence.

Since launching her public relations and communications firm in 2016, Amy has completed countless LinkedIn makeovers for professionals across Charlotte and beyond.

She shares what makes a compelling profile: a current headshot, a clear headline that reflects your role and seniority, and up-to-date job entries that highlight responsibilities and accomplishments. Amy emphasizes writing an About summary that sounds like you, ditch the jargon, tell stories, and make it memorable.

For anyone intimidated by updates, Amy’s advice is simple: just get started. Small fixes can have a big impact. She recommends studying profiles of people you admire and borrowing elements that work for you.

Amy offers professional LinkedIn Makeovers and LinkedIn Training for deeper support. Visit www.bygeorgecomms.com and follow her LinkedIn to learn more.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.