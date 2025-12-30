New Year, Same Blume: A morning of self-love, wellness and art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kat Martin, immersive event manager for Blumenthal Arts, and Sydney Duarte, the Traveling Gypsy, joined QC Life to share how to start 2026 off right and set intentions for the new year at Blume Studios.

You are invited to attend the New Year, Same Blume self-care mini festival on January 3rd. This will be a morning of self-love and intention-setting running 10 a.m.–2 p.m. that brings together wellness, performance and community energy to welcome the year ahead.

Blume Studios, opened in September 2024 by Blumenthal Arts in Charlotte’s Iron District, transforms a former pipe foundry into a 32,000-square-foot hub for multi-sensory experiences, from virtual reality and immersive installations to concerts, atmospheric soundscapes and an on-site bar.

New Year, Same Blume will have mainstage performances, wellness experiences and hands-on workshops from local favorites including Dancing Lotus Yoga, Traveling Gypsy Sydney Duarte, Zulynette, Playmore Charlotte and coffee and DJs from Radical Grove.

Tickets for the Jan. 3 event are $37.17–$74.32 (prices include sales tax and fees) and are available at blumenthalarts.org.

