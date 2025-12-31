9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Jan. 2-4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and your last chance for holiday fun.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Jan. 2-4, 2026:

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Bank of America Stadium), Friday 8 p.m.: It’s the only bowl game with twang. Wake Forest takes on Mississippi State for the honor to cover their coach in mayo. Returning for the 24th year in the Queen City, Duke’s Mayo Bowl continues an exciting season of football here in Charlotte. Tickets start at $49.80.

New Year Same Blume Self-Care Mini Festival (Blume Studios), Saturday 10 a.m.: It’s a brand-new year which means it’s time to set your intentions for a successful 2026. Start your year off right on the first Saturday of the year. Celebrate self-love with a festival focused on taking care of yourself. The party kicks off with a DJ coffee party, followed by yoga and movement classes, as well as performances and workshops from local experts. Tickets start at $37.17.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live (Spectrum Center), Saturday & Sunday: For the first time ever, Spectrum Center is transforming into a monster truck arena bringing fan favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life. Get up close and personal with the Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark HW-5 Alarm and so much more. Plus, fans will get the first look at the brand-new truck: Rhinomite who will be making its debut right here in Charlotte. Even bigger fans can get tickets to the Pre-Show Party which allows exclusive access to the arena floor and meet the drivers and performers, along with epic views of the massive trucks. Tickets start at $37.60.

Ice Skating at Camp North Pole (Camp North End), through Sunday: It’s your last chance to tie up those laces for a winter outdoor skating rink as Camp North Pole returns. The rink is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $18 per person and includes skate rentals.

Light the Knights (Truist Field), through Sunday: Experience a winter wonderland in the heart of Uptown. For the sixth year in a row, Truist Field transforms their diamond into a magical world of snow, holiday markets and ice skating. Thousands of lights, displays and dozens of Christmas trees will surely put you ins that holiday spirit. Go snow tubing down a 150-foot hill if you’re feeling brave. Tickets start at $12 for general admission or $40 for an all activities pass.

WinterFest (Carowinds), through Saturday: Experience the glittering wonder of the holidays one more time in both North and South Carolina. Millions of lights surround families for a holiday tradition filled with special shows, activities and live music. Plus, you can still ride all of your favorite roller coasters and family attractions. Best of all, it snows nightly! Admission starts at $37 when purchased ahead online.

Ice Skating at the Bowl (Bowl at Ballantyne), through Sunday: The Bowl at Ballantyne’s first outdoor rink is skating away this weekend. Skate with friends and family under the twinkling lights one last time to keep those holiday vibes going. Admission starts at $20 per person and includes skate rentals.

Monopoly Lifesized: Travel Edition (Blume Studios), through Sunday: It’s your last chance! The classic board game gets a life-sized upgrade in this new immersive experience at Blume Studios. With similar gameplay to an escape room, this family-friendly game is an hour-long of fast-paced fun. See familiar properties like Boardway, Park Place and Water Works and avoid the dread “Go to Jail” card in this larger-than-life adventure. Tickets start at $64.63 with discounts for larger groups.

Ice Skating (Whitewater Center), ongoing: The upper pond at the whitewater center transforms into a one-of-a-kind skating rink. With over 24,000 sq. ft. of ice split into four areas: two ice trails and two free skate zones. Take a break at the on-ice Airstream where you can grab hot and cold beverages. Activity passes are $25 per person and includes skate rentals or you may bring your own.

