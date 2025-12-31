ADVERTISEMENT

Simple, sparkling, sleek: 2026 hair trends

By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oxana Mak Fols joins QC Life to share the top hair trends for 2026 and reassure viewers that New Year’s hair doesn’t have to be stressful.

Borrowing from a European belief that how you welcome the New Year sets the tone for the year, Oxana says this season favors simple, polished looks you can create in minutes.

Her go-to recommendations: keep it sleek. Clean styles like brushed-back ponytails and low buns work for almost everyone and add pearls, gold pins, or sparkly clips to elevate the look.

Pro tip: spray hairspray first, then attach accessories so they stay put; if roots are showing, smooth a bit of strong-hold gel mixed with shimmer along the hairline for instant high-fashion polish.

If you want more texture, try a few small braids, press them with a flat iron (always use heat protectant first), then unbraid, comb back, and finish with sparkly hairspray and a few accents.

With a handful of smart techniques, the right products, and a little confidence, you’ll be ready to welcome 2026 looking polished, modern, and glowing!

