Feeling lost, hurt, or wondering where God is? Kristel Acevedo, author of "A Way in the Wilderness", shares hope and practical guidance.

‘A Way In the Wilderness’ — A guide for hope, healing and biblical reflection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In the tumultuous journeys of life, there are moments that leave you feeling disconnected, lost, hurt, confused, and wondering where God is. Kristel Acevedo, author of “A Way in the Wilderness” joins QC Life to share her insight and inspiration.

“A Way in the Wilderness” offers a six-week Bible study designed for individuals or groups of any size, encouraging you that in those seasons of wilderness, God is with you.

Each week, Kristel leads readers through reflections on a biblical figure who faced their own wilderness―from the solitude of John the Baptist to the trials of the Israelites. Through these familiar stories, she draws parallels to life now, helping you see that amidst the struggles is often where God meets you most profoundly.

To learn more and order the book visit www.kristelacevedo.com and follow @kristelace on Instagram.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.