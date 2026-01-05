Dunbar Social brings sports & small plates to The Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve lived in Charlotte for a while, you might remember the golf course that used to sit beside The Ballantyne Luxury Hotel.

While the course is gone, you can still work on your game and have a lot of fun at Dunbar Social, tucked below the hotel. The hotel’s former cart barn has been transformed into a lively spot built for good times.

Dunbar Social isn’t just for golfers. It’s a sports-entertainment hub with an elevated bar menu. Play soccer and golf on the screens alongside crowd-pleasing bites like crab rangoons, fish tacos, wood-fired pizzas, and elevated craft cocktails.

Sip, savor, and play at Dunbar Social! Head to their website to learn more and make reservations.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.