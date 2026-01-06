McFadden’s: Men’s fashion, custom suits & old‑school barbershop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - McFadden’s is a unique Rock Hill destination for men’s fashion. This shop delivers the whole experience, from custom suits and golf apparel to haircuts and cigars.

Whether you’re updating your wardrobe or looking for something special for an event, you’ll find high-quality options and style guidance that make shopping easy and enjoyable.

More than just a store, they build relationships with customers and play a part in the community by helping mark important occasions.

Sit back with a drink while the barber works — the relaxed service is part of the charm, complete with a 120-year-old vintage barber chair that gives the place old-school character.

To learn more about McFadden’s visit www.shopmcfaddens.com.

