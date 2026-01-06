The Merry Mosaic Studio: Art for everyone

The Merry Mosaic Studio is a dedicated art space where artists of all abilities can create artwork.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art is for everyone and The Merry Mosaic Studio brings that to life by inviting people of all abilities to create, learn, and sell their work.

The studio showcases pieces from many talented local artists. Participants can pay a small fee to join their entrepreneurship program and then keep 50% of the proceeds from what they sell; the other half goes right back into supplies to support more making.

It’s art as entrepreneurship, with classes for every skill level and boutique-quality pieces that make perfect gifts.

Supported by the City of Rock Hill, The Merry Mosaic Studio is located in the Boyd Hill Recreation Center and is open Monday–Friday, 9–5PM.

You can learn more and find all their programs at cityofrockhill.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.