Shop local at The Mercantile

The Mercantile offers a memorable experience to shop, eat and drink local in the historic Coca‑Cola Factory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Mercantile is a modern general store and coffee shop tucked into the historic Coca-Cola Factory on White Street in Rock Hill. Spanning 10,000 sq ft, it’s an immersive space where local artists and entrepreneurs come together — a platform for makers to be seen and test new ideas while shoppers discover unique finds.

Inside you’ll find a lively mix: a Flower Bar, plants, clothing, specialty groceries, kitchenware, gifts, and plenty of in-house goods like soaps, shower steamers, and candles.

The building itself is a draw, too. The exterior features a striking mural by Shepard Fairey that hints at the creative energy within. There is a gorgeous private event space as well.

At the back of the store, The Jackass Café serves as the on-site coffee shop, deli, and wine bar, perfect for a morning coffee, a glass of wine, or a casual breakfast.

Shop, eat, and drink local — The Mercantile makes it easy to enjoy all three in one memorable spot! To learn more visit cdmercantile.com.

