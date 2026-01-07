Bold mocktails at Superica

Skip the booze, keep the flavor — try "Frida’s Eyebrows", a smoky N/A cocktail with grilled orange and morita‑hibiscus syrup.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lara Creasy, Beverage Director at Rocket Farm Restaurants, joins QC Life to showcase Superica’s approach to mocktails.

You don’t have to give up bold, smoky flavors when you skip the alcohol. With more guests asking for thoughtful non-alcoholic options (Dry January or not), Superica created drinks that let everyone enjoy the full restaurant experience.

Meet Frida’s Eyebrows, a non-alcoholic riff on Superica’s fan-favorite mezcal cocktail The Frida. It uses Lyre’s agave, grilled orange juice, and a morita chile–hibiscus syrup to recreate a smoky, complex profile without liquor.

To make grilled orange juice: cut oranges in half and grill cut-side down on a wood-burning grill; let cool, juice, and add a half barspoon of salt per quart of juice.

This N/A cocktail was created by Kelly Williams at Superica Strawberry Hill. To learn more visit www.superica.com.

