Build a life that feels like you

Join the January Ladies Lifestyle Network Social for an evening of heart-led leadership, local business showcases and meaningful conversations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kacey Johnson, founder of Ladies Lifestyle Network, joined QC Life to talk about the community’s mission: heart-led leadership and bringing together women who are aligned on goals and values.

The network highlights locally owned businesses and creates a supportive space where members can connect, learn, and grow together.

You’re invited to the Ladies Lifestyle Network Social on January, 22nd from 5-8pm at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts — an evening focused on leadership rooted in purpose, intuition, and values, not hustle.

This event is designed to ground you as you enter the new year and remind you that success can feel light and authentic. Expect meaningful connections, soulful conversation, and inspiration that lasts. This event will also support the organization Beds for Kids.

