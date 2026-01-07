Find authentic connections at matchmaking events

Skip swiping on dating apps and meet people in real life at Connecting Charlotte events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Connecting Charlotte is helping singles skip the swiping on dating apps and meet in real life. Joining QC Life is Nicki Davis, the founder of Connecting Charlotte.

People who come to the events in person are more sincere because they’re actively trying to meet someone, not just swiping through profiles online.

Connecting Charlotte offers a variety of events to help people meet in fun, low-pressure settings!

Modern speed dating: The most popular event that sells out every time. Attendees meet 8–10 curated matches for 5–7 minute mini-dates. Your phone tells you which table to go to and who you’re meeting, and you can tap yes or no after each mini-date. These events have a 70–90% match rate, and mutual-match notifications go out the same night.

Mixers: These are creative, activity-driven events. They’ve included dating game shows, sports or activity nights, and gatherings at unique Charlotte venues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next events: Jan 16, Jan 19, and Jan 21.

To learn more visit www.connectingcharlotte.com and follow @connectingcharlotte on Instagram!

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.