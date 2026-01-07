Home Buying in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tiffany Johannes, General Manager and Broker-in-Charge of RE/MAX Executive joins QC Life to provide insight into the 2026 housing market trends.
Key trends to watch in 2026 include:
- Mortgage rates ease, but affordability still matters. Rates should tick down slightly (around 6.3%), offering relief — but affordability will remain a big hurdle for many, especially first-time buyers.
- Home sales are poised for a comeback. After a flat 2025, more buyers are expected to re-enter the market, boosting existing-home sales nationwide.
- A more balanced buyer-seller market. Inventory is rising slowly, so negotiations, inspections, and concessions are becoming common again.
- Home prices rise — but at a healthier pace. Expect modest price gains (roughly 2–3%), which supports steadier, less volatile market conditions.
- Baby Boomers are driving movement. Boomers are downsizing and relocating, freeing up homes at various price points and increasing options for younger buyers.
- Regional and local differences will matter. National trends point to stabilization, but market strength will vary by region and neighborhood — work with a local agent who knows your area.
