Home Buying in 2026 Key trends to watch for in 2026 include a comeback in home sales and a more balanced buyer–seller market.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tiffany Johannes, General Manager and Broker-in-Charge of RE/MAX Executive joins QC Life to provide insight into the 2026 housing market trends.

Key trends to watch in 2026 include:

  1. Mortgage rates ease, but affordability still matters. Rates should tick down slightly (around 6.3%), offering relief — but affordability will remain a big hurdle for many, especially first-time buyers.
  2. Home sales are poised for a comeback. After a flat 2025, more buyers are expected to re-enter the market, boosting existing-home sales nationwide.
  3. A more balanced buyer-seller market. Inventory is rising slowly, so negotiations, inspections, and concessions are becoming common again.
  4. Home prices rise — but at a healthier pace. Expect modest price gains (roughly 2–3%), which supports steadier, less volatile market conditions.
  5. Baby Boomers are driving movement. Boomers are downsizing and relocating, freeing up homes at various price points and increasing options for younger buyers.
  6. Regional and local differences will matter. National trends point to stabilization, but market strength will vary by region and neighborhood — work with a local agent who knows your area.

