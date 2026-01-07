Learn a new instrument this year with Music Go Round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - New year, new hobby!

Mark Buckingham from Music Go Round joined QC Life host Jorge Andres to talk about learning instruments.

Music Go Round offers a friendly, hands-on environment for all ages to try music. Whether you want to start lessons, pick up a new instrument, or get help finding the right gear, their team makes it easy and welcoming.

They buy, sell, and trade quality used instruments and equipment so you can start playing without a big upfront cost. With more than 40,000 items available online and locations around the country, Music Go Round is the world’s largest musical instrument resale franchise.

Stop by the store in Rock Hill, SC. It’s a simple way to try something new this year!

To learn more visit musicgoround.com and follow @musicgoroundrockhillsc on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.