Meet new friends at Filled Cups events

Filled Cups hosts fun, in-person events and offers resources to help you grow in life, love, and relationships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If figuring it out on your own isn’t working, one local group is making connecting a little easier. Filled Cups brings people together in a fun and intentional way.

Filled Cups is a connections brand that was designed to help combat the loneliness epidemic. They currently offer social events in Charlotte to help people make new friends and/or find love.

The Friend-Matching event is the signature event, and it happens monthly at Urban District Market. They have hosted 12 Friend-Matching events since last winter and there have been more than 360 attendees!

Filled Cups has researched methods to help accelerate social connection and uses those methods in the activities in the events: Participants are matched based on compatibility and given fun activities to do at their assigned groups.

In the future, they will offer courses, workshops, and literature about making friends, social skills, and connection. You can also tune into their podcast called “Connectedness”.

To learn more visit www.Filledcups.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.