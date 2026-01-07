Slow down and spot birds at Wing Haven

If you want to slow down this year and reconnect with nature, give birding a try!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wing Haven is a peaceful spot for bird watching that brings tranquility into your life.

They have beautiful gardens and events that inspire people to connect with the natural world. Bird walks are perfect for kids and adults alike, offering a relaxed way to meet new people and bond over a shared hobby.

This is an ideal time to try bird watching: with no leaves on the trees, birds are easier to spot and their beauty really stands out.

If you’re making changes this year or looking for a new pastime, give birding a try! It is a great way to slow down, breathe, and see who you meet along the way.

Learn more by visiting their website at winghavengardens.org.

