Beat the rain with these game-day makeup tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When rain is in the forecast, planning your beauty routine is just as important as picking the perfect game‑day outfit. Caitlyn Dominic, a professional makeup artist, shares her pro tips and favorite brands for long‑lasting, sweat‑proof makeup so your look stays fresh no matter the weather.
- Start with a solid base: if your skin gets oily, prime with an oil controlling formula focused on the T‑zone, nose, and around the mouth, and let it dry for about a minute before foundation.
- Choose a long‑wearing foundation rather than a sheer tint. Favorites include Dior Face & Body (sweat‑resistant, skin‑like coverage), Armani Luminous Silk (new, improved formula), Maybelline Super Stay Lumi Matte, or Maybelline Super Stay 24H Skin Tint.
- For color that lasts, layer cream and powder bronzer and blush. This makeup‑artist trick helps color stay vibrant all day.
- For lips, let a long‑wear lip liner do the heavy lifting (Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Extreme or Fenty Traced Out work well). Fill in the lips with liner, top with a long‑wear lipstick like Maybelline Super Stay Teddy Tint, and add gloss if you prefer shine.
- Finish with a setting spray - the final seal that keeps everything in place. L’Oreal Infallible or One Size On ’Til Dawn are reliable picks.
To learn more follow Caitlyn on Instagram @makeupbycaitlyn or visit caitlynmichelle.com.
