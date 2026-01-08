Beat the rain with these game-day makeup tips

With these beauty steps, you’ll look polished, feel comfortable, and be ready to cheer in style.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When rain is in the forecast, planning your beauty routine is just as important as picking the perfect game‑day outfit. Caitlyn Dominic, a professional makeup artist, shares her pro tips and favorite brands for long‑lasting, sweat‑proof makeup so your look stays fresh no matter the weather.

Start with a solid base: if your skin gets oily, prime with an oil controlling formula focused on the T‑zone, nose, and around the mouth, and let it dry for about a minute before foundation. Choose a long‑wearing foundation rather than a sheer tint. Favorites include Dior Face & Body (sweat‑resistant, skin‑like coverage), Armani Luminous Silk (new, improved formula), Maybelline Super Stay Lumi Matte, or Maybelline Super Stay 24H Skin Tint. For color that lasts, layer cream and powder bronzer and blush. This makeup‑artist trick helps color stay vibrant all day. For lips, let a long‑wear lip liner do the heavy lifting (Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Extreme or Fenty Traced Out work well). Fill in the lips with liner, top with a long‑wear lipstick like Maybelline Super Stay Teddy Tint, and add gloss if you prefer shine. Finish with a setting spray - the final seal that keeps everything in place. L’Oreal Infallible or One Size On ’Til Dawn are reliable picks.

To learn more follow Caitlyn on Instagram @makeupbycaitlyn or visit caitlynmichelle.com.

