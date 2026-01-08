Callie Dobbins of Levine Children's Hospital and young heart patient launch "Sound of the Drum" and encourage Carolina Panthers fans to Keep Pounding!

Brave 4‑Year‑Old Kicks Off “Sound of the Drum” campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres is at Bank of America Stadium as Charlotte rallies for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the playoffs.

To kick off the “Sound of the Drum” campaign, Callie Dobbins, Senior Vice President of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, joins QC Life to launch this heartfelt start to an exciting week in Charlotte.

Four‑year‑old heart patient Luke Shipman loves the Panthers and joins the QC Crew to celebrate. Luke is a brave little all‑star and stands for the many kids at Levine Children’s who fight with extraordinary courage every day.

Luke sounds the drum, beaming with joy, and encourages everyone to KEEP POUNDING!

