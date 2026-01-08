A creative reset with junk journaling

Scrap and Yap is a fun community where people come together to be creative and tell their stories on paper.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gabrielle (Wella) Taylor joins QC Life to inspire you to start a junk journal and tap into your creative side.

She started the Scrap and Yap Club which has in person and virtual meet-ups to journal as a group. Gabrielle encourages you to keep it simple, grab a composition book, a pen, and just start. If you’d like a ready-made jumpstart, she also offers a junk journal starter kit.

Junk journaling is more than crafting; it’s a form of self-expression and a helpful tool during times of dysregulation. Use scraps, stickers, photos, and snippets of writing to make art that comforts and centers you. No experience or perfection required!

At its heart, Scrap and Yap is a welcoming community built on compassionate, chaotic creativity: embracing the mess, encouraging self-expression, and uplifting one another as we create. People from all backgrounds gather, share supplies, and let their creativity run wild.

To learn more visit www.scrapandyapclub.com and follow @scrapandyapclt.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.