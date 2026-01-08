ADVERTISEMENT

Elevating your game day look

By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lifestyle influencer Joy Farley joins QC Life host Jana Angel to share playful, easy ways to elevate your Panthers game-day looks.

Her tips show how a simple jersey can become a style statement whether you’re standing on the sidelines or headed to a watch party.

Try swapping sneakers for fun boots or cowboy boots, add a cute bag, or layer a leather jacket or puffer vest over your jersey. Barrel pants, mixed prints, and shiny, blingy accessories bring instant sparkle, and a jacket casually thrown over the shoulder adds effortless polish.

Get out of your comfort zone and dress the way you want to feel chic, sporty, comfy, or all-out glam. Don’t save your best for later: try something new, be a little extra, and have fun with your fashion!

For more game-day and city style tips, follow @jumpforpurejoy.

