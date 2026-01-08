Hoppin’ Rock Hill hosts Panthers watch party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Joe Gulledge, owner, and Jacob Lutz, general manager of Hoppin Rock Hill join QC Life to invite you to their Panthers watch party this Saturday.

Hoppin is a self-pour tap room featuring 64 options of beer, wine, cocktails, seltzers, ciders, and more as well as a handmade cocktail bar. They call themselves Rock Hill’s Alcohol Buffet, as you can sample whatever drink you’d like and you only pay for what you pour by the ounce.

Hoppin has daily and monthly events so there is always something to do - including line dancing, trivia, live music, DJs, cornhole tournaments, and occasionally a mechanical bull or silent disco. Fun fact, they have 300 chairs venue wide between indoor, outdoor, and rooftop patio seating so you can almost always find a seat. Plus, parking is free!

For the Panthers Watch Party they will have food specials from food trucks and several drink specials. They even have mocktail specials for those participating in dry January.

To learn more visit hoppinrockhill.com and follow @hoppinrh on social media.

