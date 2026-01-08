Keep training simple, positive, and fun, and consider fostering or adopting a puppy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - January is National Train Your Dog Month. Melissa Knicely and Angel Hernandez from Animal Care and Control join QC Life to promote the importance of dog training and socialization, encouraging pet owners to strengthen their bond with their dogs through positive training methods.

The shelter is at capacity — in the first week of January alone they took in 123 dogs, so there’s an urgent need for forever homes. Fostering and adoption are crucial: fostering helps animals leave the shelter and adjust to home life, and short-term “staycations” (temporary in-home stays) provide vital relief and comfort.

Start basic training early: keep it simple, keep it positive, and keep it fun! The younger you begin, the better the results. Positive reinforcement builds trust and lifelong good behavior.

To learn more and help puppies find a forever home visit charlottenc.gov/animal-care-and-control and follow @animals_clt on Instagram.

