704 Shop Panthers collection

704 Shop is proud to be a part of the Panthers playoff celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christopher Moxley, co‑founder of 704 Shop, stopped by QC Life to unveil the brand’s new Panthers apparel drop celebrating the team’s first playoff appearance since 2017.

As a local business representing the Queen City, 704 Shop says this moment means a lot—and they’re proud to be part of the community celebration.

The Carolina Reaper collection is the centerpiece of the drop, and while several limited‑edition sweatshirts and tees have already sold out, many other pieces remain available on the 704 Shop website.

To learn more and order your Panthers gear, visit the 704 Shop website.

