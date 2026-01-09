Behind the camera: Introducing the core four who make the show happen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Before we kick off a new season of Coffee & Conversations, we’d like to introduce the core four: Scott, Jeremiah, Alex and Jana. They are usually behind the cameras, quietly shaping the meaningful conversations you see on screen.

They handle everything that goes into a production: running technical boards, monitoring facial expressions, scouting locations like Community Matters Cafe, and so much more. Each team member brings a unique talent, and together they collaborate seamlessly to bring projects to life.

Jana says what fills her cup is the chance to shine a light on people who may never have felt important. To tell stories that help someone feel seen, valued, and special is truly the best part of this experience.

Let’s not forget the people behind the scenes — they’re important too. Thank you to the amazing Coffee & Conversations team!

Visit www.wbtv.com/community/coffee-and-conversations to watch all of the Coffee & Conversations episodes.

