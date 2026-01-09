Energy is building with playoff pride

The Keep Pounding Drum will tour the community for Panthers fans to channel their enthusiasm into support.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Riley Fields, Director of Community Relations for the Carolina Panthers joins QC Life Host Jorge Andres to talk about the Carolina Panthers in the playoffs.

Energy is building for Saturday’s game. The Keep Pounding Drum will tour the community over the next few days. This is a perfect opportunity for fans to channel that enthusiasm into support for the playoff game.

The LA Rams vs Carolina Panthers game will be on Saturday, January 10th at 4:30PM at the Bank of America Stadium. Come out and support the Queen City team!

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.