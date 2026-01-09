Ethel Meserve reunites: A second chance for a ’90s band

It's never too late to chase your dreams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jeff Bundy, Charlotte media veteran and bassist/vocalist, joins QC Life to talk about his newly revived band called Ethel Meserve and what it feels like to get a second shot at a long-held dream.

Ethel Meserve started as an early-emo band in State College, PA, named for the proprietor of a local knick‑knacks shop. Active from 1994–1998, they toured nationally and shared stages with influential acts like At the Drive In, Braid, The Get Up Kids, Allison Mosshart, Jon Theodore, and Mike Kinsella.

The reunion grew out of interest from Ken Shipley at The Numero Group, a label that specializes in re-releasing underappreciated music (in a wide variety of genres). The Numero Group prompted the members to see if the magic was still there — and it was.

The band plays its first show in 28 years in Chicago on January 17, 2026, with stops at Penn State and Philadelphia and a tour of Japan (February 2–11) to follow.

Follow Ethel Meserve and visit the Numero Group’s website to learn more.

