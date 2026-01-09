ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Feel confident with targeted skin tightening

Feel confident with targeted skin tightening Get the science‑backed, non‑invasive lift your skin needs with Plexaderm.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a non-invasive way to address common skin concerns and help you look and feel great? Plexaderm is a simple solution to add to your skincare routine for quick, targeted lifting and results where you needs it most.

Plexaderm is a spot-applied, science-backed formula that creates an invisible film to temporarily tighten skin for up to 10 hours and rinses away at day’s end. Clinical studies report forehead-line reductions up to 80%.

You can try a 6-pack for $14.95 with free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Order at plexadermtrial.com or call 800-810-0418.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.