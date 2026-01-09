Panthers gear up for playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres talks with Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker about the postseason mindset and the team’s momentum. Jalen says it all comes back to belief — trusting the coach’s message, leaning on the brotherhood, and buying into a shared philosophy that gets better each week.

He praises the trainers, staff, and nutritionists for helping him recover and come back stronger, and said his daily focus is on responding to adversity, improving, and making a difference for the squad. Facing the Rams, Jalen promises fans plenty of big plays, nonstop energy, and “great football” from start to finish.

Greg Bostrom, the Panthers vice president of marketing, also joins Jorge to preview game‑day festivities. Legends Row will kick off at noon with a Cooper Allen concert, a procession of Budweiser Clydesdales, and fan meet‑ups with Panthers legends ahead of the 4:30 kickoff. Plus, there will be activations and surprises around the stadium. If you’re a Panthers fan, it’s the place to be for playoff excitement and community celebration.

