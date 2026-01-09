Pre-game huddle with Atlas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jorge Andres is at Bank of America Stadium ahead of the playoff game, joined by NFL insider Atlas Beck, who says the Panthers have made major strides this season compared with recent years.

Atlas notes that Bryce Young has been more consistent and has stepped up, and he believes that coach Canales has done a strong job rebuilding the roster with the players the team needed.

For Atlas, this playoff run is especially meaningful — he was only two the last time the Panthers made the postseason. He’s excited to be part of the experience after enjoying the team’s progress through this eight-win season. Keep Pounding!

