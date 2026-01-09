Ready for Wild Card weekend

Fans will enjoy gameday activations such as a free concert, Panthers-legend meetups and Budweiser Clydesdales at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres meets with Kalen Karahalios, Panthers Director of Marketing to learn about gameday activations.

The Panthers take on the Rams this weekend, and Legends Row outside the Team Store at Bank of America Stadium will come alive with gameday activations — including a Bud Light Backyard and a free concert with Cooper Allen.

Fans can also meet Panthers legends and watch a procession of eight Budweiser Clydesdales parading past the gates.

For game tickets visit panthers.com/tickets.

