Spreading Panthers pride throughout Charlotte as fans gear up for the playoff game.

Sound of the Drum Campaign at Simmons YMCA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The city is roaring with excitement for the Carolina Panthers! QC Life Host Jorge Andres is in East Charlotte at the Simmons YMCA, for the Sound of the Drum Campaign.

The drum will be moving around the Queen City for fans to spread their cheer ahead of the Panthers playoff game this weekend. This is citywide energy Charlotte hasn’t felt in a decade.

Sound of the Drum Campaign at Simmons YMCA

Dennis Hairston, a longtime Simmons YMCA member and die‑hard Panthers fan, sounded the drum. The Simmons YMCA offers swim lessons, basketball courts, summer camps, childcare while you work out, and an outdoor waterpark open in the summer.

To learn more visit www.ymcacharlotte.org/locations/simmons-ymca.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.