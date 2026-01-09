Start the new year strong with F45

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - New Year means new resolutions! Coach Gabe and Coach Dash from F45 Plaza Midwood join QC Life to give us a place to start.
They showcase 4 moves that are great to get you started or elevate your current regime. You can do these at home or in a gym, up to you! They have modifications for each exercise to adjust them based on your fitness level.
- Hamstring walk out
- Clamshell exercise
- 9090 hip stretch
- Plank with shoulder taps
F45 Plaza Midwood is offering 3 classes for $30!
F45 is functional group fitness with the effectiveness and attention of a certified personal trainer. The workouts are designed for everybody.
F45 Plaza Midwood is located at 1020 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
For more information, visit https://f45training.com/studio/plazamidwood/ and follow @f45_training_plazamidwood on Instagram.
Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.