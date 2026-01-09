Start the new year strong with F45

Get moving with four modifiable exercises that will kickstart your new year routine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - New Year means new resolutions! Coach Gabe and Coach Dash from F45 Plaza Midwood join QC Life to give us a place to start.

They showcase 4 moves that are great to get you started or elevate your current regime. You can do these at home or in a gym, up to you! They have modifications for each exercise to adjust them based on your fitness level.

Hamstring walk out

Clamshell exercise

9090 hip stretch

Plank with shoulder taps

