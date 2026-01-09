Step inside the Panthers Man Cave

Since 2005, a fan has built a wall-to-wall collection of framed game photos, player-signed jerseys and a signed door, and is thrilled the playoffs are here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Last time the Panthers won the NFC South, the QC Life team met super fan Pat LeClair and checked out his man cave.

We had to go back and and see how his collection as grown and check out one of the most unique items we’ve ever seen get autographed.

Pat has been collecting Panthers memorabilia, merch and gear since 2005. He’s photographed every play at games over the years, and his favorite shots are framed all over his man cave.

He’s received signed jerseys directly from players and even has his door autographed by Panthers legends. Now that the playoffs are here, he’s fired up and ready to cheer the team on!

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.