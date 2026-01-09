Stewart Law’s quick tips to protect your case

Ensure you get the right advice and the right team in your corner with Stewart Law.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brent and Christian from Stewart Law joined QC Life host Jorge Andres to share practical steps to take if you slip and fall. If you’re injured on business property, report the incident right away and ask for a written incident report. Seek immediate medical care and document your injuries with photos.

Preserving evidence is critical: ask staff to secure any surveillance footage, get names and contact information for witnesses, and capture the scene before it’s altered.

Consulting an attorney early helps lock down video and other evidence, ensures it’s properly documented, and strengthens your ability to prove damages. With the right advice and the right team in your corner, you’ll be better positioned to protect your rights and recovery.

