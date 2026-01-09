ADVERTISEMENT

Winter skincare tips

Winter skincare tips Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology offers serums, moisturizers, and body lotions to treat seasonal dryness.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You deserve to feel beautiful when you look in the mirror. This time of year, dry skin is common, but it’s often highly treatable with the right routine.

A moisturizing serum with hyaluronic acid helps attract and lock in moisture, soothe underlying redness, and boost skin hydration. Follow with a quality moisturizer to support skin health and collagen production, and don’t forget a nourishing body lotion to keep the rest of your skin soft and supple.

Visit any Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology location for a complimentary consultation to find the best products for your skin type, or order online at www.ppsd.com.

