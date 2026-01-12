Black and blue drinks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ariel Evans, owner of Libations Mobile Bar, serves up signature drinks and unforgettable experiences. Her Panthers-inspired mocktail pairs a blue curaçao syrup–kissed lemonade with a splash of Sprite and a blackberry garnish for a striking blue and black look. You can add vodka, tequila, or rum for a spirit version.

Libations Mobile Bar specializes in handcrafted cocktails and premium beverage service for events of all sizes, bringing the fun and professionalism to weddings, corporate gatherings, tailgates and private parties. They also offer iced coffee and iced matcha for daytime events.

Learn more at cheerslibationsmobilebar.com and follow @libationsmobilebar on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.