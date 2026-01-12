The life of a Carolina Panthers Topcat

QC Life’s Jana Angel joined the Panthers Topcats for a workout and behind-the-scenes conversations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel lived out her Topcat dreams when she joined the Charlotte Panthers’ cheerleading team for a behind-the-scenes look.

On and off the field, the Topcats are an extremely dedicated group. All of the Topcats work full-time jobs during the day and go straight to practice after work. Jana saw that dedication up close and the strong bond that holds the team together.

The atmosphere was electric and welcoming, with teammates pushing each other while keeping the mood fun and supportive.

Jana joined the squad for a workout, experiencing the intensity and camaraderie of training. The practice showcased the hard work and heart that fuels every routine.

A typical Topcats game day starts early: morning practices, community appearances, pregame preparations and the game itself.

To learn more about the Carolina Panthers Topcats visit www.panthers.com/cheerleaders.

