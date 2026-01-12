PACE at Senior TLC helps seniors live their best life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) is an all-inclusive health care program for seniors who have health concerns or disabilities but wish to stay in their homes while receiving all required medical and supportive services.

PACE at Senior TLC offers primary care, mental health, and pharmacy services for seniors in the greater Charlotte area. They offer an adult health and social center, transportation to and from all services, hospitalizations, emergency visits, and rehabilitation needs.

Medical equipment, supplies and prescriptions can be delivered directly to your home. Enrollment in their programs is open year-round, and Senior TLC staff will guide you through every step of the process.

To enroll in PACE at Senior TLC or receive more information, call (980) 308-0858 or visit www.SeniorTLC.org.

