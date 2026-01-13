2026 Fashion trends: What’s coming your way

From bold accessories to quiet luxury, build a wardrobe that's authentically you!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ready to refresh your wardrobe? QC Life Host Jana Angel sat down with style expert Ohavia Phillips-Reed to break down the must-know trends for 2026.

Varsity Energy Returns: Classic varsity jackets are making a major comeback. Layer them with hoodies, pair them with denim, throw on your New Balance sneakers, and add some stripes for that preppy-cool vibe that’s taking over.

Work Style: Long skirts are officially back and they’re anything but boring. Pair them with a crisp blazer for a polished, undeniably chic look that works in the boardroom and beyond.

Accessories Take Center Stage: This is the year to go bold with accessories. Think chunky gold jewelry, statement bags, oversized sunglasses, and sleek watches. These pieces are the easiest way to elevate any outfit.

This year, invest in pieces that make you feel confident — because that’s the real trend. To learn more follow @ohaviaphillipsreed.

