Easy swaps for sustainability in 2026

Three tips to live a simpler, healthier and more sustainable life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It doesn’t have to be a huge sudden change - with just 3 simple swaps you can be more environmentally friendly, and even save a few bucks!

Valerie Gackiere, owner and founder of Ekologicall, Charlotte Zero Waste and Refill shop joins QC Life to talk about easy sustainable swaps for the new year.

Ditch the disposable for reusable (Swedish cloths, bags, facial rounds, food wraps). Raise the bar of soap! Solid dish soap, shampoo, conditioner to avoid plastic bottles Refill/buy in bulk: body lotion, laundry detergent, even deodorant (buy only what you need and pay by the ounce, without harmful chemicals).

Ekologicall creates reusable, refillable and non toxic home and personal care products. Mission: help our community transition to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Visit ekologicall.com

