Style for confidence, longevity and maximum wear in 2026

From modern suiting to elevated trousers, 2026 is all about investing in versatile and timeless pieces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - 2026 is about intentional dressing and investing in timeless staples that can be styled multiple ways and worn beyond one occasion. Chanel Scales, Fashion Designer and Owner of MAXWERA joins QC Life to talk about 2026 fashion trends.

MAXWERA designs focus on confidence, longevity, and maximum wear—pieces that transition with a woman’s lifestyle, not trends that expire. They also design some of our trousers with a 35′ inseam.

Women’s suiting is no longer boring or rigid. Modern suiting is fluid, powerful, and versatile—styled with heels, sneakers, layered, or worn as separates.

Trousers are no longer confined to the office. They are an everyday essential that can be worn when you feel like it—day to night, casual to elevated.

Lace is no longer just for the bedroom. When designed and styled with intention, lace becomes powerful, fashionable, and appropriate for real life.

MAXWERA is a women’s contemporary clothing brand designed for women who curate, command, and walk with confidence. The brand focuses on creating intentional, versatile pieces that allow women to get the maximum wear out of every garment—styling one piece multiple ways for real life.

To learn more visit shopmaxwera.com and follow @shopmaxwera @chanelscales.

