Get hyped for Checkers hockey

See the NHL stars of tomorrow at the Charlotte Checkers today!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You don’t have to be a hockey fan to enjoy a Checkers game - there’s music, games, fun, and always great energy!

The Charlotte Checkers have an exciting week ahead at Bojangles Coliseum, and Kendall Smith is here to walk us through all the action!

Wednesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. Checkers vs. Springfield: Winning Wednesday presented by Bud Light Enjoy $2 draught beers, and if the Checkers win, you’ll get a free ticket to the next Wednesday game!

Saturday, January 17 at 4 p.m. Checkers vs. Hershey: What If? Night presented by Novant Health Featuring special Queen City Grits game jerseys—grab your ticket and shirt package combo!

Sunday, January 18 at 4 p.m. Checkers vs. Hershey: Youth Sports Day presented by Ed’s Tavern

For tickets and more information visit Charlottecheckers.com and follow @checkershockey.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.