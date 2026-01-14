Refresh and recharge at Pause Studio

Pause is a modern wellness studio to help you reduce stress, recover and rejuvenate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Could you use a little pause in your week? Sometimes you just need some time to refresh and recharge. Pause is the perfect place for self-care!

In South Charlotte, at the Arboretum Shopping Center, Pause offers a tranquil retreat nestled in the heart of this vibrant neighborhood. This wellness haven is crafted to help you relax, recover, and rejuvenate.

They offer an array of wellness treatments including red light therapy, IV vitamin infusions, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, and floatation therapy - designed to enhance cellular health, reduce pain, stress and inflammation.

Memberships start at 56 dollars a Month, but you can also book each session separately.

To learn more visit pausestudio.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.