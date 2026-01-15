Join the magic of Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad is hosting auditions for paid seasonal entertainment roles including actors, dancers, cloggers, and equestrian performers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - John Setzer, Entertainment Director of Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock joined QC Life to talk about the local entertainment auditions for the 2026 season.

Tweetsie Railroad is seeking performers for paid, seasonal roles in live stage productions and interactive Wild West entertainment, including performances aboard a historic steam train.

Auditions will be on Saturday, January 24, registration beginning at 9:00 am.

Acting and character roles – Cowboys, Cowgirls, Bandits, Sheriff, Deputy

Dance and musical performances – Can-can, Hopper & Porter

Traditional Appalachian dance – Cloggers

Magic and specialty acts

Equestrian performers for the Wild West Train Show

The performance season runs from April through November, with additional paid opportunities during special events such as Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas.

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad has been North Carolina’s first theme park, offering families unforgettable Wild West adventures in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The park features a historic steam train ride, live entertainment, classic amusement rides, gold panning, a petting zoo, and seasonal events. Tweetsie Railroad is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and remains a treasured destination for multi-generational visitors.

Email shows@tweetsie.com for audition information and requirements. Visit tweetsie.com to learn more!

