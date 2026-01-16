Creating a backyard wildlife habitat

Building a wildlife habitat is an activity the whole family can enjoy while making a positive impact in your own backyard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sara Rubens from Seed to Sanctuary joins QC Life to share how to create a certified wildlife habitat right in your own backyard.

Visit the Certified Wildlife Habitat website to explore five simple ways to support local wildlife and help feed birds in your yard. Ground covers are an excellent addition during this season, providing wildlife with protection from harsh winter elements.

Be mindful of chemicals in your yard. Try eco-friendly alternatives like a vinegar solution (equal parts vinegar and water) to manage weeds, or use fish fertilizer for natural nutrients.

Sara’s book offers practical, actionable tips for incorporating wildlife-friendly gardening into your daily life and creating sustainable outdoor spaces.

Visit www.seedtosanctuary.com and follow @seed2sanctuary for more inspiration and resources.

