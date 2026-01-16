A fresh take on jazz

Mo Betta Thursdays is a weekly live jazz showcase rooted in groove and community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jazz musician Braxton Bateman and Makayla Binter from Charlotte is Creative join QC Life to introduce Mo Betta Thursdays—Charlotte’s weekly live jazz experience.

Mo Betta Thursdays is a dynamic weekly live jazz showcase rooted in improvisation, groove, and community. Hosted by jazz trumpeter and bandleader Braxton Bateman, each evening features a rotating collective of Charlotte’s finest musicians performing unique sets. No two shows are ever the same!

Mo Betta is about making jazz feel alive, accessible, and deeply connected to Charlotte’s vibrant creative culture. It’s a celebration of spontaneity, musicianship, and the energy that happens when talented artists come together in real time.

For upcoming dates, videos, and booking information, follow @braxxbateman and @mobettathursdays on social media.

